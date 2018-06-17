Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.62 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,727,377,000 after buying an additional 307,213 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,347.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 185,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after buying an additional 178,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,228,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,310,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $530.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.84, for a total value of $209,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,066 shares of company stock valued at $558,514. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock traded up $1.16, reaching $524.52, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 753,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,616. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $2.88 dividend. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.62.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

