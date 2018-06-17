BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock traded up $1.16, reaching $524.52, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 753,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,616. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $2.88 dividend. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.62.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.84, for a total value of $209,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,066 shares of company stock worth $558,514. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.