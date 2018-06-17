BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank of The West increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its holdings in BlackRock by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.62.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.84, for a total value of $209,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,066 shares of company stock worth $558,514. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $524.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $408.62 and a one year high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

