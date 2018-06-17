Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $1,326,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. TheStreet raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,231. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $3,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,729,694.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $2,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,227,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,285 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,970 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.