Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,138,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 287,860 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.69% of Wintrust Financial worth $614,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Hovde Group set a $95.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial opened at $94.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $310.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.59 per share, with a total value of $29,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,345 shares in the company, valued at $303,023.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

