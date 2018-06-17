BlackRock Inc. Has $627.49 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.90% of American Campus Communities worth $627,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 110,374 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 85,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.22. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

