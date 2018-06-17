Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Blancco Technology Group traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02), reaching GBX 82.50 ($1.10), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,792. Blancco Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252.45 ($3.36).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Erasure and Diagnostic. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Device Eraser that erases data from smartphones and tablets running on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry operating systems; Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.