Blocknet Price Up 5.3% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $98.30 million and approximately $70,536.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $18.93 or 0.00292739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007742 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,194,256 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit, Abucoins and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

