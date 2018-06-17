Blockport Price Hits $0.18 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Blockport has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $12,300.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00586949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00254772 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00095151 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,990,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

