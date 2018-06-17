Blue Apron (APRN) & Vipshop (VIPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Apron and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 14 4 0 2.22 Vipshop 1 4 5 0 2.40

Blue Apron presently has a consensus target price of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 95.69%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $16.26, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Vipshop.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -22.76% -155.60% -39.31% Vipshop 2.51% 20.24% 7.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Vipshop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $881.19 million 0.66 -$210.14 million ($1.64) -1.85 Vipshop $11.21 billion 0.66 $299.65 million $0.58 19.36

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vipshop beats Blue Apron on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

