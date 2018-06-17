bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.11, for a total value of $696,885.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,835. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.30.

bluebird bio traded down $13.90, hitting $183.10, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,905,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,716. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.30). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

