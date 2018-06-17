Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.36.

In other Illumina news, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $690,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $318,776.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,771 shares of company stock worth $10,339,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $167.98 and a one year high of $293.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

