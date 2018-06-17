Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 8,000 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 51,489,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,527,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.56 million. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $15,855,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,601,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $39,958.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,189,583 shares of company stock valued at $106,820,609. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.