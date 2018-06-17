BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Conduent (CNDT)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNDT opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of -0.74.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

