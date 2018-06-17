BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.45 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 286,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson opened at $150.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.07). McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.