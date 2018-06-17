BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

Albemarle opened at $93.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

