BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 300,000 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.02% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4,068,207.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,156,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 281,102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,778,000. Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF opened at $30.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

