Bodycote (BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

BOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.78) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.98) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.32) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,020 ($13.58) to GBX 1,050 ($13.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.08 ($13.42).

Shares of Bodycote traded down GBX 3 ($0.04), hitting GBX 1,046 ($13.93), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,118,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 728.50 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043 ($13.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,864.58.

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.61), for a total value of £24,395.14 ($32,479.22). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 25,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.18), for a total value of £229,244.10 ($305,211.16).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

