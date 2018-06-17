BOK Financial (BOKF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $375.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.36 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $786,039.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $628,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,703.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,559 shares of company stock worth $3,211,113. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 598.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

