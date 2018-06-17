Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Booking (PCLN) Stock Price

News stories about Booking (NASDAQ:PCLN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Booking earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5253409345726 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Booking traded down $1.38, reaching $1,905.64, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 562,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,161. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,612.41 and a twelve month high of $2,067.99.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc provides online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. It operates Booking.com that connects travelers with various selection of incredible places to stay; priceline.com, one-stop- shop for hotel rooms, rental cars, airline tickets, vacation packages, and cruises; and KAYAK, a search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information.

