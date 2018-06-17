Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $45.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $746,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 28,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,268,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,538 shares of company stock worth $23,000,843. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

