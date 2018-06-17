Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Properties by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $446,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.