Boulegeris Investments Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boulegeris Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of Bank of America traded down $0.22, reaching $29.28, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 105,079,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,007,272. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

