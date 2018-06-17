Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BVS. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.65) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,368 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.44) to GBX 1,250 ($16.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132.10 ($15.07).

BVS opened at GBX 1,238 ($16.48) on Wednesday. Bovis Homes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 826 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,222 ($16.27).

In other news, insider Martin Palmer bought 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,596.52 ($12,776.62). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 852 shares of company stock worth $989,232.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private customers and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. The company manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.

