Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $843,752.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bowhead alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.27 or 0.07684220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00221026 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.