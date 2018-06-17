BP’s (NYSE:BP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 560,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in BP by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 95.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

