BP (BP) versus Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (RDS.B) Financial Survey

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B and BP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B 0 1 0 0 2.00 BP 2 5 8 0 2.40

BP has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given BP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BP is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. BP pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. BP pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B 4.72% 8.73% 4.22% BP 1.71% 7.22% 2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B and BP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B $305.18 billion 0.97 $12.98 billion N/A N/A BP $244.58 billion 0.61 $3.39 billion $1.88 24.01

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B has higher revenue and earnings than BP.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B beats BP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This segment also engages in the ownership and management of crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,960 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces ethanol, bio-isobutanol, bio-power, and solar energy; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind sites with a generation capacity of 1,432 megawatts through wind. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

