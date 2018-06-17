BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

BR Malls Participacoes opened at $5.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BR Malls Participacoes has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.70.

BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.54 million during the quarter. BR Malls Participacoes had a negative net margin of 73.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

About BR Malls Participacoes

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

