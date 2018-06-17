Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) PT Set at $9.00 by Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) received a $9.00 target price from research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, May 25th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Representatives passed a Right-to-Try” bill, to give terminally ill patients (i.e. ALS) access to experimental therapies that have completed Phase I studies (safety and/or early efficacy), are still in development, but do not yet have FDA approval. In addition, patients must not be eligible for clinical trials and have exhausted all other treatment options. The national legislation is likely to be passed into law in the coming weeks.””

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI remained flat at $$4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 91,495 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.