BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Reaches $0.46

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular exchanges. BriaCoin has a market cap of $341,681.00 and approximately $1,192.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001456 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,312.50 or 4.00982000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ore.Bz. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

