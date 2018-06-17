BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $401,378.00 and $2,753.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001514 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,315.10 or 3.56734000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ore.Bz. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

