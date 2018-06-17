Bridgeworth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,421,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,265,000 after acquiring an additional 133,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,297,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other Life Storage news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $2,502,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 501,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,789. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.71 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

