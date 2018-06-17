Brightcove (BCOV) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.16

News stories about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.4172011981111 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

