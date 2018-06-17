Brightcove (BCOV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 44.9200406762465 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of Brightcove opened at $10.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

