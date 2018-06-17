Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCOV. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Brightcove from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brightcove from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $10.55 on Friday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,117,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 529,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,724,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

