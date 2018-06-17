Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.62

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 522977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Sandler O’Neill set a $53.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $351,396,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $189,335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $117,441,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,722,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

