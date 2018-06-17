Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Receives $20.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 20,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $327,183.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,184.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Hadley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $187,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,323 shares of company stock worth $709,174. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,881,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,623,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,786 shares. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 143.17%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Brightsphere Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

