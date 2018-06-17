Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,412 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 20,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group traded down $1.73, hitting $231.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,738,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

