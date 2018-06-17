Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 638 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of NewMarket worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Cameron D. Warner acquired 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $377.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,707.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket traded up $3.46, hitting $397.12, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 86,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,972. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.74. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $358.33 and a 12 month high of $470.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.20 million. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

