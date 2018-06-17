Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will post $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $21.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $0.54, hitting $53.16, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,429. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,614.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

