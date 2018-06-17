BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19,473 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Newmont Mining by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 3,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 350,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

In related news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $935,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Newmont Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.71 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Newmont Mining opened at $38.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.