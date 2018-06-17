BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,574 Shares of John Deere (DE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of John Deere worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of John Deere during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Deere during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Deere by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 63,469 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Deere by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,918,000 after buying an additional 296,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Deere during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Deere stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64. John Deere has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). John Deere had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that John Deere will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from John Deere’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. John Deere’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of John Deere from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of John Deere in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of John Deere in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

