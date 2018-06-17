BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 29,182 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 1,606.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 163,555 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 404.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Kroger opened at $25.88 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.