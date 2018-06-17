British Land (BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 6,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,458. British Land has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

