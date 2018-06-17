Denver Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $2,793,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,298,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $5,213,581.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,270 shares of company stock worth $23,520,457 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 25,107,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

