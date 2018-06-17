Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $108.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.20 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $98.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $418.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $419.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $444.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $452.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.78 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 200,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,213. The company has a market cap of $384.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,416 shares of company stock valued at $85,474. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.