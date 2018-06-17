Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Public Education from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $245,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,650 shares of company stock worth $761,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

