Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 150,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $3,488,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,972 shares in the company, valued at $859,599. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 39,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,490,780 shares of company stock valued at $174,174,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn traded down $0.08, reaching $23.49, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 385,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,642. The firm has a market cap of $645.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

