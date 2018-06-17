Brokerages Anticipate Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Camtek posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Camtek opened at $7.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Camtek has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. 20.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

