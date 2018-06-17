Brokerages Anticipate Comcast (CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Comcast posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Comcast traded up $0.08, hitting $32.08, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 21,774,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,415,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $30,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,664 shares of company stock valued at $39,463,072. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 13,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

